Immersive Tribute: Revisiting Guru Tegh Bahadur Through Mixed Reality

The Punjab government has rolled out an innovative 360 degree mixed reality experience designed to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This initiative aims to engage the younger generation by merging technology with spiritual reflection, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Attendees at the event can access this immersive experience by scanning QR codes on their smartphones. The interactive journey employs augmented reality to weave storytelling into real-world environments, examining essential moments from the life of the Ninth Sikh Guru.

Developed with the assistance of technology firm Flam, the MR layer not only provides vivid visuals but also underscores the Guru's teachings and sacrifices. The experience, titled 'The Eternal Flame of Sacrifice', features 11 key life episodes, meticulously detailed with references from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and historical records, serving as a dynamic bridge connecting past and present.

(With inputs from agencies.)