ASX Under Fire: A History of Outages and Investigations

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) faced another setback on Monday as its announcements platform experienced an outage. This incident adds to a series of challenges that the stock exchange operator has been grappling with, particularly concerning its governance and market infrastructure reliability, already under the regulatory spotlight.

In August 2025, a tagging error involving a top internet provider's takeover announcement erroneously altered the market value by over A$400 million, leading to suspension of the stock. Such challenges have prompted investigations by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), intensifying scrutiny on the ASX's operational mishaps and previous software glitches.

Key outages include the December 2024 CHESS breakdown, affecting trade settlements and harming confidence in ASX's infrastructure. Historical issues since 2016 persist as ASIC levies fines for market integrity breaches and probes into misleading statements regarding ASX's system upgrades.

