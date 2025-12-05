Lando Norris: On the Brink of History at Abu Dhabi Decider

Lando Norris is on the cusp of securing the Formula One world championship, a victory he describes as life-defining. Heading into this Sunday's title decider in Abu Dhabi, the 23-year-old Brit holds a narrow 12-point advantage over his competitors, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Despite expressing a casual front, suggesting it was 'just' a race, Norris admits the immense significance of the potential win. He acknowledges the support and efforts from his team and fans over the past 16 years as being crucial to reaching this pinnacle moment in his career.

Victory in Abu Dhabi would see Norris join the elite ranks as the 11th British world champion, while Verstappen aims for his fifth title. Conversely, Piastri seeks to end a 45-year drought for Australian racers, following Alan Jones and Jack Brabham's historic wins.

