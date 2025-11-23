Tamil Nadu Pays Tribute to Courageous Wing Commander Syal

Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that Tamil Nadu honors the valiant Wing Commander Namansh Syal, whose bravery will remain eternal. Syal tragically passed on November 21 when a Light Combat Aircraft crashed at the Dubai Air Show.

The remains of Wing Commander Syal were returned to Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, with District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar paying respects. The remains were then transported to his ancestral home in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, echoing the sentiments of grief, recognized the sacrifice made by Syal, while expressing heartfelt condolences to the family. India grieves with them in this time of profound sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)