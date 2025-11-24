Remembering Dharmendra: The Original He-Man of Indian Cinema

Dharmendra, the illustrious figure of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and his admirers in mourning. Known as the "original He-Man," Dharmendra's career spanned over 65 years with an impressive filmography of 300 movies.

Tributes poured in from Bollywood's finest, such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar, commemorating Dharmendra's versatile contributions to the industry. His charisma and warmth extended beyond the screen, making a profound personal impact on those who knew him.

As celebrities commemorate his legacy, they highlight Dharmendra's ability to inspire generations and his unparalleled presence on the silver screen. His passing marks the end of an era, but Dharmendra's indelible legacy will continue to resonate in Indian cinema for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)