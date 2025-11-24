A Tribute to Bollywood's 'He-Man': Remembering Dharmendra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Monday that the passing of Dharmendra signifies the loss of a luminary from cinema's golden era.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized Dharmendra's versatile roles, which reshaped the traditional Bollywood hero. The star, whose 65-year career included 300 films such as 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', died in Mumbai at age 89.

Fadnavis highlighted Dharmendra's evolution alongside cinema from black-and-white to contemporary filmmaking, lauding his work in iconic roles like Veeru in 'Sholay' and his warmth and guidance across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)