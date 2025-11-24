End of an Era: Dharmendra's Iconic Legacy in Indian Cinema

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lamented the loss of an 'immortal icon' in Indian cinema following the death of veteran actor Dharmendra.

Lt Governor V K Saxena also expressed his condolences, noting the end of a golden era with the actor's passing.

Dharmendra, whose illustrious 65-year career included roles in classics such as 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Known for his contributions beyond acting, he authentically depicted the emotions and struggles of Indian society on screen, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. 'Om Shanti,' expressed Gupta, wishing peace to his soul and strength to his family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)