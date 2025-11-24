Left Menu

Cultural Heritage at Downing Street: Akshata Murty’s Diwali Reflections

Akshata Murty, businesswoman and wife of former UK PM Rishi Sunak, shares her experiences of celebrating Indian culture in Downing Street with the support of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She emphasizes the importance of cultural heritage through Diwali celebrations and the role of Bhavan in London as a cultural bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:19 IST
Akshata Murty
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Akshata Murty, the businesswoman and spouse of Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, recently opened up about the blend of cultural traditions in their life at Downing Street. In a heartfelt address, she spoke of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's pivotal role in preserving her family's cultural roots.

During the annual Diwali fundraiser at Bhavan UK, Murty reminisced about the unique experience of celebrating Diwali at one of the world's most recognizable residences. She recounted lighting diyas and cooking traditional dishes, such as rasam, in the official quarters while Sunak served as Chancellor and Prime Minister.

The event also featured support from notable figures, including Narayana Murthy, as Bhavan UK showcased a variety of cultural and artistic performances. The centre faced challenges like local parking restrictions, which Chairman Subhanu Saxena and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami addressed, emphasizing Bhavan's integral role in UK-India cultural relations.

