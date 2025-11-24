Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Young News Anchor Raises Questions

A 27-year-old female news anchor was discovered dead in her digital news portal office, raising questions about a potential suicide. Her upcoming wedding added to the tragedy. Authorities retrieved a note hinting at motive and are investigating all possibilities, awaiting forensic and post-mortem results for clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:35 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a local digital news portal's office when a 27-year-old female news anchor was discovered dead on Monday morning. Authorities confirmed she was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a colleague, prompting an immediate police response.

The news anchor, who was preparing for her wedding scheduled for December 5, left behind a note saying, 'It will be good for all.' The circumstances have led officers to suspect suicide, with investigations currently exploring all possible angles.

Police have initiated a comprehensive probe, with forensic experts examining the scene. The precise cause of death will be established following a post-mortem and rigorous forensic analysis.

