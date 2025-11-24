Punjab Designates Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, Anandpur Sahib as 'Holy Cities'
The Punjab government has granted 'holy city' status to Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib, prohibiting meat, liquor, and intoxicants. This move aims to preserve cultural heritage and promote religious tourism. An interfaith committee will oversee development, and efforts will be made to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy.
The Punjab government has officially accorded 'holy city' status to Amritsar's walled city, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib, as announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This decision mandates a ban on the sale and use of meat, liquor, and intoxicants within these areas.
During a special session of the Punjab Assembly, convened at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial Park, the resolution to honor these cities passed unanimously. This gesture is significant, marking the first time a session was held outside Chandigarh, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
The decision is part of a broader strategy for cultural preservation and to spur religious tourism. An interfaith committee will be formed to oversee development, cleanliness, and security in these cities. The initiative is also a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, with statewide events scheduled to honor his supreme sacrifice for religious and human rights.
