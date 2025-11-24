Left Menu

Farewell to India's Icon: Dharmendra's Legendary Legacy

Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, passed away just before his 90th birthday after a 65-year career in over 300 films. Known for his versatility, he embodied charm and wholesomeness both on and off-screen. Tributes pour in from film fraternity and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:12 IST
Farewell to India's Icon: Dharmendra's Legendary Legacy
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

In a profound loss to Indian cinema, legendary actor Dharmendra passed away quietly, days shy of his 90th birthday. The actor, with a career spanning 65 years and over 300 films, left an indelible mark on the industry with his versatile performances from 'Satyakam' to 'Sholay'.

Despite his vast fame and the buzz surrounding his death, Dharmendra's family chose to maintain privacy. Industry stalwarts and political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, paid heartfelt tributes, recognizing his immeasurable contribution to cinema and his ability to connect with audiences through diverse roles.

Known as India's original 'He-Man', Dharmendra's legacy transcends cinema, thanks to his embodiment of simplicity, humility, and warmth. Tributes from colleagues and admirers echo his remarkable human spirit and enduring impact, celebrating a star whose light will continue to shine through his unforgettable films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025