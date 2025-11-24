Farewell to India's Icon: Dharmendra's Legendary Legacy

In a profound loss to Indian cinema, legendary actor Dharmendra passed away quietly, days shy of his 90th birthday. The actor, with a career spanning 65 years and over 300 films, left an indelible mark on the industry with his versatile performances from 'Satyakam' to 'Sholay'.

Despite his vast fame and the buzz surrounding his death, Dharmendra's family chose to maintain privacy. Industry stalwarts and political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, paid heartfelt tributes, recognizing his immeasurable contribution to cinema and his ability to connect with audiences through diverse roles.

Known as India's original 'He-Man', Dharmendra's legacy transcends cinema, thanks to his embodiment of simplicity, humility, and warmth. Tributes from colleagues and admirers echo his remarkable human spirit and enduring impact, celebrating a star whose light will continue to shine through his unforgettable films.

(With inputs from agencies.)