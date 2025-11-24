Left Menu

End of an Era: Dharmendra, India's Cinematic He-Man, Passes Away at 89

Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra, known for a 65-year career across 300 films, passed away just before his 90th birthday. His death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. Mourned by family, fans, and fellow actors, Dharmendra was celebrated for his diverse roles and lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:41 IST
Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema renowned for his expansive 65-year career, tragically passed away days before his 90th birthday. Known for his roles in over 300 films, including classics like "Satyakam" and "Sholay," the actor's death symbolizes the end of a significant era in Indian cinematic history.

Dharmendra's family maintained a discreet silence following his death, with industry figures and close family members attending the funeral at Pawan Hans crematorium. Esteemed personalities like Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan along with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his vast contributions.

The beloved actor, affectionately known as "Garam Dharam" and India's original "He-Man", is remembered for his unmatched charm on and off-screen. His legacy and impact on Indian cinema continue to inspire emerging artists. Dharmendra's life remains a testament to humility, warmth, and enduring star power.

