Historic Flag Hoisting Unites Diverse Groups in Ayodhya's Sacred Ceremony

In a notable event in Ayodhya, representatives from tribal and forest-dwelling communities gathered as honored guests for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple. The Ram Mandir Trust, alongside the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), welcomed the attendees with great warmth.

The guests, including descendants of litigants in the Babri case, were accommodated across Ayodhya with all amenities catered to by the trust. Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi highlighted that the participants expressed their gratitude, seeing it as a blessing to be part of this significant occasion, acknowledging Lord Ram's 14-year association with forest communities.

Among the invitees was Iqbal Ansari, the son of a prominent Babri mosque case litigant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist a unique saffron flag adorned with symbols of Lord Ram's valour and Nagara architectural elements during the auspicious Panchami ceremony, coinciding with Ram and Sita's divine union celebration.