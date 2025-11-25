Left Menu

Exploring Time: 'The Courtesan, Her Lover and I'

Tarana Husain Khan's novel 'The Courtesan, Her Lover and I' traces women's voices across centuries, interweaving history and fiction in Rampur. The tale follows both a 19th-century courtesan-poet and an aspiring writer in modern times, exploring themes of identity, artistic freedom, and cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:36 IST
Exploring Time: 'The Courtesan, Her Lover and I'
Novel
  • Country:
  • India

Tarana Husain Khan, a celebrated writer and food historian, has introduced a new literary piece, 'The Courtesan, Her Lover and I'. The novel, available in stores as of Tuesday, is published by Hachette India and explores intergenerational themes that delve into personal growth and womanhood.

Set in the culturally rich backdrop of Rampur, the book presents a compelling blend of poetry, history, and culinary traditions. The narrative unfolds across two intertwined timelines. It explores the forgotten 19th-century courtesan-poet Munni Bai Hijab and her influence on Urdu poet Dagh Dehlvi, alongside an aspiring modern writer, Rukmini, as she unearths Hijab's obscured legacy.

Amidst personal upheavals and newfound relationships, Rukmini is driven to redefine her identity, echoing the lives of historical figures she seeks to revive. Khan's narrative artfully bridges the stories of two women, centuries apart, both seeking artistic validation and freedom. Her earlier works have similarly explored the rich tapestry of history and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

 South Africa
2
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
3
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
4
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025