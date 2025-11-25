Exploring Time: 'The Courtesan, Her Lover and I'

Tarana Husain Khan, a celebrated writer and food historian, has introduced a new literary piece, 'The Courtesan, Her Lover and I'. The novel, available in stores as of Tuesday, is published by Hachette India and explores intergenerational themes that delve into personal growth and womanhood.

Set in the culturally rich backdrop of Rampur, the book presents a compelling blend of poetry, history, and culinary traditions. The narrative unfolds across two intertwined timelines. It explores the forgotten 19th-century courtesan-poet Munni Bai Hijab and her influence on Urdu poet Dagh Dehlvi, alongside an aspiring modern writer, Rukmini, as she unearths Hijab's obscured legacy.

Amidst personal upheavals and newfound relationships, Rukmini is driven to redefine her identity, echoing the lives of historical figures she seeks to revive. Khan's narrative artfully bridges the stories of two women, centuries apart, both seeking artistic validation and freedom. Her earlier works have similarly explored the rich tapestry of history and culture.

