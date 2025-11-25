Left Menu

Celina Jaitly's Battle: A Storm of Domestic Conflict and Legal Struggles

Celina Jaitly files a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag. Amid personal turmoil, she seeks government aid for her detained brother and fights for her children's custody. Jaitly asks for Rs 50 crore in compensation and Rs 10 lakh maintenance, citing abuse and abandonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:57 IST
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has made headlines by filing a domestic violence complaint against her Austrian husband, Peter Haag. She claims abuse and abandonment and is seeking justice in a local court, highlighting the personal turmoil she is facing during this challenging phase.

Simultaneously, Jaitly appeals to the government for assistance in securing the release of her brother, who has been detained in the Middle East since 2024. Through social media, she has expressed her resolve to fight the obstacles in her path, underscoring themes of courage amid adversity.

According to the complaint, Jaitly is demanding substantial financial recompense, including Rs 50 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance, while seeking custody of her three children currently residing with their father. This significant legal battle is unfolding alongside her call for help to the authorities.

