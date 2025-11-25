Eternal Flame of Faith: Sikh Sacrifices for Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the Sikh gurus on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, marking their sacrifices for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He highlighted their historic struggles and ultimate sacrifices for faith and spirituality.

Speaking in Lucknow, Adityanath praised the perseverance of Sikh warriors, saints, and common citizens throughout history for the Ram Janmabhoomi cause. He reflected on Guru Nanak Dev's opposition to the tyranny of foreign ruler Babar and Guru Tegh Bahadur's brave stand against religious persecution by Aurangzeb.

The CM also acknowledged the contributions of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the four Sahibzadas, noting their enduring legacy and influence on Sanatan Dharma, as the state and central government strive to honor and preserve these memories.

