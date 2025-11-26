Left Menu

PepsiCo India Unveils Gourmet Red Rock Deli Chips

PepsiCo India has launched Red Rock Deli, a gourmet chips brand originating from Australia, into the Indian market. The chips, known for their exotic global flavors, are now manufactured in India with three advanced techniques. This launch aligns with the evolving snacking preferences of urban Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:02 IST
PepsiCo India Unveils Gourmet Red Rock Deli Chips
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PepsiCo India has expanded its snack offerings with the introduction of Red Rock Deli, a gourmet chips brand that has garnered international acclaim from its Australian roots.

The new range of chips, known for their global gourmet flavors, are now being manufactured in India, catering to local tastes with advanced preparation techniques including Kettle Cooked, Baked, and Popped.

This launch is strategic, taking advantage of the shifting snacking preferences of urban Indian consumers who are increasingly seeking premium snack options. The availability on leading e-commerce platforms indicates a focus on accessibility alongside innovation in taste and texture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025