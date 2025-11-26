PepsiCo India Unveils Gourmet Red Rock Deli Chips

PepsiCo India has expanded its snack offerings with the introduction of Red Rock Deli, a gourmet chips brand that has garnered international acclaim from its Australian roots.

The new range of chips, known for their global gourmet flavors, are now being manufactured in India, catering to local tastes with advanced preparation techniques including Kettle Cooked, Baked, and Popped.

This launch is strategic, taking advantage of the shifting snacking preferences of urban Indian consumers who are increasingly seeking premium snack options. The availability on leading e-commerce platforms indicates a focus on accessibility alongside innovation in taste and texture.

(With inputs from agencies.)