Explore Tokyo's Culinary Treasures with 'GO TOKYO Gourmet'

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has unveiled 'GO TOKYO Gourmet', an innovative online platform designed to highlight the rich and varied food culture of Tokyo. The website aims to entice both local and international food enthusiasts to explore the city's culinary offerings, combining traditional Edo period dishes with modern global cuisine.

Through articles, videos, and expert insights, 'GO TOKYO Gourmet' reveals the depth of Tokyo's food scene. It features contributions from prominent chefs and food professionals who share their perspectives on the city's culinary heritage, innovations, and sustainable practices. Traditional dishes like sushi and tempura are explored alongside other global flavors, all rooted in Tokyo's vibrant culture.

Additionally, the site provides guidance on dining etiquette in Japan, offers information on food-related events, and lists diverse dining options including vegan and halal choices. Available in both Japanese and English, 'GO TOKYO Gourmet' seeks to enhance visitors' culinary experiences and deepen their appreciation of Tokyo's unique food culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)