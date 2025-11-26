National India Hub Unites Communities with 'One Voice • One Message' Initiative

In a landmark gathering, the National India Hub, renowned as the largest Indian Community Center globally, launched the significant 'One Voice • One Message' initiative. The event on November 22, led by founder Harish Kolasani in Chicago, witnessed the participation of over 100 organizations.

State Representative Michelle Mussman and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison praised the Hub's noteworthy impact in fostering unity and collaboration within diverse Indian communities across Chicagoland through this initiative.

Aligned with its mission of uniting communities, the Hub inaugurated its Free Charity Clinic to provide preventive healthcare services every Saturday. Plans for expansion come as a response to rising healthcare costs in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)