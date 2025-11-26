Left Menu

National India Hub Unites Communities with 'One Voice • One Message' Initiative

The National India Hub's historic unity gathering in Chicago launched the 'One Voice • One Message' initiative. Led by Harish Kolasani, the event united 165 organizations, showcased civic contributions, and addressed negative narratives. Support from Bharat Digital Media Federation amplified the initiative, promoting integrity and community service among Indian Americans.

In a landmark gathering, the National India Hub, renowned as the largest Indian Community Center globally, launched the significant 'One Voice • One Message' initiative. The event on November 22, led by founder Harish Kolasani in Chicago, witnessed the participation of over 100 organizations.

State Representative Michelle Mussman and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison praised the Hub's noteworthy impact in fostering unity and collaboration within diverse Indian communities across Chicagoland through this initiative.

Aligned with its mission of uniting communities, the Hub inaugurated its Free Charity Clinic to provide preventive healthcare services every Saturday. Plans for expansion come as a response to rising healthcare costs in the United States.

