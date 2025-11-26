Breaking Stereotypes: 'Daldal' Unveiled at IFFI
Prime Video has revealed the first look of its psychological crime thriller series 'Daldal' at the International Film Festival of India. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, this series follows DCP Rita Ferreira confronting a killer and her past. It highlights women's complexity and power in storytelling.
Prime Video unveiled its much-anticipated psychological crime thriller 'Daldal' at the prestigious 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The series, starring Bhumi Pednekar, is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel 'Bhendi Bazaar' and introduces viewers to Mumbai's newly appointed DCP, Rita Ferreira.
Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and crafted into a series by Suresh Triveni, 'Daldal' is a production of Abundantia Entertainment, featuring Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori. The exclusive first-look included a teaser followed by a session titled "Beyond the Stereotype: Redefining Women and Power in Modern Storytelling" featuring insights from Pednekar, Triveni, and others.
Pednekar expressed that her character's strength lies in silence. The series aims to redefine women's roles in storytelling, highlighting their complexity and resilience. Prime Video's Nikhil Madhok emphasized their conscious effort to craft women-centered narratives, while producer Vikram Malhotra noted the importance of authentic storytelling without gender biases.
