Raj Thackeray Challenges IIT Bombay Renaming Controversy

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray has publicly voiced his concerns regarding Union Minister Jitendra Singh's comment about retaining the name IIT Bombay instead of changing it to IIT Mumbai. Thackeray believes this reflects the government's underlying mindset.

Speaking out on X, Thackeray accused the government of having intentions to alienate Mumbai from Maharashtra, arguing that Urdu, the city's very soul, remains under threat. He cautioned Marathi residents to remain alert to protect their cultural heritage from gradual erosion.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya revealed plans to propose a name change for IIT Bombay to the central government. He further discussed the proposed renaming of the Bombay High Court with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscoring a significant cultural and political debate.