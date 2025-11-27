Left Menu

Influencer Shadab Jakati Arrested Over Viral Video Controversy

Social media influencer Shadab Jakati was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for making objectionable remarks in a viral video featuring a minor and women. Despite receiving bail, Jakati apologized and insisted there was no malicious intent. The video sparked online debate and prompted calls for thorough investigation.

Meerut | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Shadab Jakati, a social media influencer, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after a video featuring alleged objectionable remarks went viral, according to local police.

The police action followed a complaint by Anees, who cited sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Jakati was later granted bail.

The viral clip sparked considerable debate online, with divided opinions on whether the content was genuinely offensive. Jakati has since apologized and removed the video from social media.

