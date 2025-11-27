Left Menu

Aamir Khan Remembers Dharmendra: An Underrated Icon

Aamir Khan fondly recalls the legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. He describes Dharmendra as a master of various film genres, praising his abilities in action, romance, and comedy. Aamir regrets missing Dharmendra's prayer meet but appreciates having known him personally and professionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:23 IST
Aamir Khan Remembers Dharmendra: An Underrated Icon
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, calling him an institution in acting across multiple genres such as action, romance, and comedy. Despite being regarded as an action hero, Aamir believes Dharmendra was underrated for his performances.

Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at 89, was remembered during a prayer meet in Mumbai. Aamir, who missed the event due to a commitment at the International Film Festival of India, noted Dharmendra's charm both on and off-screen, highlighting their association in the 1973 film "Yaadon Ki Baarat."

Aamir expressed admiration for Dharmendra's language command and beloved presence, emphasizing the impact of his performances in films like "Satyakam" and "Chupke Chupke." The veteran actor's passing marks a significant loss to the industry, which Aamir mourns deeply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Strikes Guinea-Bissau Amidst Electoral Tensions

Coup Strikes Guinea-Bissau Amidst Electoral Tensions

 Global
2
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
4
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025