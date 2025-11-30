Uttarakhand: Blossoming Winter Wonderland Beckons Tourists

In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted Uttarakhand as an emerging winter tourism haven, encouraging travelers from across India to explore its enthralling Himalayan valleys during the colder months.

Uttarakhand's appeal as a destination for winter travel, adventure sports, and weddings is steadily rising, Modi noted, while sharing highlights about the state's inaugural 'High Altitude Ultra Run Marathon' held at Adi Kailash, Pithoragarh.

Data reflects a surge in visitor numbers, attributed to enhancements in connectivity and tourism infrastructure. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded Modi's support, striving to align with his vision to position Uttarakhand as a natural, spiritual, and adventure tourism oasis.

