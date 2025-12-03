Himachal HC orders status quo on lower two floors of Sanjauli mosque

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the lower two floors of the five-storey Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, while maintaining that the top three floors must be demolished as per the Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court's directions.

A single judge bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the orders after hearing the arguments of the parties involved in the case.

The court also maintained the orders regarding the top three floors of the mosque, passed by the Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court in October 2024, and directed the Himachal Pradesh Wakf Board to demolish the top floors of the mosque before the next hearing.

During the hearing, Wakf Board stated that the top two floors of the five-storey mosque have already been demolished and the remaining third will also be pulled down soon.

The Wakf Board and the mosque committee had earlier challenged the orders of the municipal court in the district court. However, the district court upheld the municipal commissioner court's decision and ordered the demolition of the illegal structure by December 30. Following the decision, the Wakf Board challenged the decision in the High Court.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for March 9.

