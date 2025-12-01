Left Menu

Unveiling 'V Shantaram': A Cinematic Visionary's Journey

The first look of the film 'V Shantaram' featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi as the trailblazing Indian filmmaker is out. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film explores Shantaram's journey from silent films to color, marking him as a significant figure in Indian cinema.

The much-anticipated tribute to Indian cinema's trailblazer, 'V Shantaram', has unveiled its first look with Siddhant Chaturvedi portraying the legendary filmmaker. Known for his revolutionary contributions to the industry, Shantaram's life story traverses the evolution of Indian cinema from the silent era to sound and color films.

Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film promises to capture the essence of Shantaram's pioneering spirit. It's an ode to his relentless pursuit of innovation within the cinematic world, brought to life by production collaborators Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions.

Chaturvedi expressed profound honor in embodying Shantaram's role, lauding the filmmaker's perseverance and visionary outlook. With Deshpande at the helm, the film is set to honor Shantaram's enduring legacy, with Chaturvedi aptly chosen for the transformative role in this enriching cinematic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

