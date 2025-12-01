Brigitte Bardot Assures Fans Amidst Health Speculations

Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress and ardent animal rights advocate, is currently recovering and aims to ease public concerns about her health conditions. According to a statement from her foundation, there is no need for alarm, despite recent reports of her hospitalization in Toulon last month.

In the statement, Bardot, aged 91, addressed the proliferation of misinformation, emphasizing her current recovery and requesting privacy during this time. She conveyed her appreciation to those genuinely concerned and sent a heartfelt message of love to her supporters.

Gaining fame in the 1950s and 1960s for her groundbreaking film performances, Bardot transitioned in the 1970s to commit herself to animal welfare. She settled in Saint-Tropez and established her foundation, underscoring her dedication to the cause.