Reviving the Roots: Sanskrit's Resurgence in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has revealed plans to launch a high-level commission aimed at the revival and promotion of the ancient Sanskrit language. His announcement came during the International Sanskrit Conference in Haridwar, underscoring Sanskrit's deep-rooted global influence.

Dhami pointed to the historical significance of Sanskrit, stating that it is the foundation of many world languages. He highlighted India's ancient texts, such as the Vedas and Upanishads, which enriched the nation's cultural legacy. The Chief Minister emphasized the role of ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda in global Sanskrit knowledge dissemination.

He further articulated the government's commitment, mentioning initiatives to recognize Sanskrit as Uttarakhand's second official language and efforts to introduce 'Adarsh Sanskrit Gram' in each district. His remarks reflect a broader strategy to integrate Sanskrit into modern education policy, offering updated opportunities for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)