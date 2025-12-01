Left Menu

Reviving the Roots: Sanskrit's Resurgence in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a high-level commission to promote Sanskrit. Speaking at the International Sanskrit Conference, he highlighted the global historical influence of Sanskrit and announced initiatives to revive it within the state's educational framework, emphasizing its role as India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:14 IST
Reviving the Roots: Sanskrit's Resurgence in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has revealed plans to launch a high-level commission aimed at the revival and promotion of the ancient Sanskrit language. His announcement came during the International Sanskrit Conference in Haridwar, underscoring Sanskrit's deep-rooted global influence.

Dhami pointed to the historical significance of Sanskrit, stating that it is the foundation of many world languages. He highlighted India's ancient texts, such as the Vedas and Upanishads, which enriched the nation's cultural legacy. The Chief Minister emphasized the role of ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda in global Sanskrit knowledge dissemination.

He further articulated the government's commitment, mentioning initiatives to recognize Sanskrit as Uttarakhand's second official language and efforts to introduce 'Adarsh Sanskrit Gram' in each district. His remarks reflect a broader strategy to integrate Sanskrit into modern education policy, offering updated opportunities for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb threat

IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb...

 India
2
Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

 India
3
Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police suspect murder

Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police sus...

 India
4
Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025