UPDATE 1-White House says Trump MRI was preventative, president in excellent health

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that a recent MRI conducted on President Donald Trump was preventative in nature and revealed that he was in good cardiovascular health.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing at the White House, Leavitt said men of Trump's age benefited from such screenings. "President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal, no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels," Leavitt said of the 79-year-old president.

"The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal," Leavitt said. Trump underwent a magnetic resonance imaging scan during a recent medical evaluation, but did not disclose the purpose of the procedure, which is not typical for standard check-ups. The lack of details raised questions about whether full information regarding the president's health is being released in a timely fashion by the White House.

Trump is sensitive about his age and well-being. He personally attacked a female New York Times reporter on social media last week over a story she co-wrote examining the ways that Trump's age may be affecting his energy levels.

