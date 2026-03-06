Trump Welcomes Messi: Celebrates Inter Miami at White House

US President Donald Trump welcomed Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami team to the White House on Thursday, celebrating their triumph as the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup champions, as reported by Reuters. During the ceremony, the team honored Trump with a jersey numbered 47, symbolizing him as the 47th president, alongside gifts including a football and a watch in Inter Miami's notable pink shade.

In a historic moment, Trump expressed his privilege in welcoming Messi, stating, "It's my distinct privilege to say what no American president has had the chance to say before; welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi." The occasion was marked by Trump's commendations of Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, soccer icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, and Brazilian legend Pele, though he reserved the highest accolades for Messi and the Florida-based team.

Looking ahead, Trump noted the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host with Canada and Mexico in 16 cities from June 11 to July 19, marking the first tournament featuring 48 teams. Emphasizing the significance of the season, Trump highlighted the US's role as host for the World Cup and the Olympics.

The event also spotlighted Messi's continued achievements, noting his prior award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Joe Biden in January 2025, which Messi missed due to scheduling conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)