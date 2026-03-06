Left Menu

Historic Meet: Messi Meets Trump at White House

Lionel Messi received a bejeweled pink soccer ball from President Trump during a White House ceremony celebrating Inter Miami's MLS Cup victory. The event took a political turn as Trump addressed global issues. Messi's visit marked a significant moment for the MLS as they were honored in the Presidential mansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:40 IST
Lionel Messi gifted President Donald Trump a sparkling pink soccer ball at a White House event honoring Inter Miami's triumph in last year's MLS Cup. Miami secured the title by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps last December, with Messi shining as the league's MVP for two successive seasons.

During the ceremony, which veered towards political topics, Trump commended Messi's achievements while emphasizing the societal expectations placed upon him. "Leo, you came in and you won," Trump stated. Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 amid much fanfare but refrained from political commentary during the event.

Inter Miami's White House visit, the first for an MLS team under Trump's presidency, highlighted soccer's growing stature in the U.S. Trump also addressed global conflicts, notably Iran's World Cup participation amid geopolitical tensions. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient, continues to elevate soccer's prominence in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

