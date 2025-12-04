Leonardo DiCaprio on choosing 'Titanic' over 'Boogie Nights': No regrets

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio could have been a part of the acclaimed film ''Boogie Nights'' back then, but he chose to feature in ''Titanic'' and has no regrets over it.

The 51-year-old actor featured in the role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron's directorial. Released in 1997, the film went on to win 11 Oscars.

''Boogie Nights'' was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and also released in 1997. The film was led by Mark Wahlberg, who essayed the role of Eddie Adams. In the previous interview, when Leonardo was asked about the project he regretted not doing, the actor mentioned the name of ''Boogie Nights''.

The ''Titanic'' has now clarified his answer. ''Well, I think that was my answer to a question in the guise of speaking to Paul Thomas Anderson, and, without getting too personal about my own life, the question was, 'What do you regret most?' We were sitting here talking about movies. It came from the standpoint of just being a fan of his work for so long,'' he told entertainment news outlet Deadline in an interview. ''I do remember watching that movie and it being just a lightning rod moment for my generation. It was like the arrival of a new cinematic titan, one who was speaking to my generation,'' he added. Leonardo also praised Mark for his performance in the film.

''Now, I don't think anyone could have done a better job than Mark Wahlberg in that movie, so I said it from the perspective of being just a really sincere fan and then watching the way Paul has progressed as a storyteller with these very esoteric, existential films he's made since then that keep you thinking,'' he said.

''No regrets. I mean, fully now in retrospect, I look back at that film and realise the thanks and the appreciation that I have for being a part of it, and to have been able to be in this incredibly fortunate position and not only to have been a part of that movie, but to be able to be the conductor of my own choices since. That has been just the greatest gift,'' he added.

Leonardo's latest work is ''One Battle After Another'', which released in September. The film was directed by Paul and also featured Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro in pivotal roles.

