Matt Reeves defends Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino calls him "weak sauce"

Director Matt Reeves has publicly defended actor Paul Dano following controversial remarks from Quentin Tarantino, who labelled the actor "weak sauce" during a recent podcast appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Matt Reeves has publicly defended actor Paul Dano following controversial remarks from Quentin Tarantino, who labelled the actor "weak sauce" during a recent podcast appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reeves, who directed Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler in the 2022 blockbuster The Batman, praised him on X Thursday, calling him "an incredible actor, and an incredible person." The director's comments come just days after Tarantino ranked his best movies of the 21st century, and named the 2007 Paul Thomas Anderson feature his No. 5 of movie. He said it "would stand a better chance to be in number one or number two if it didn't have a big giant flaw in it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And the flaw is Paul Dano," Tarantino said. "Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, and it's also so drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander. ... He is weak sauce, man. He's a weak sister." Dano, however, has an extensive and acclaimed body of work, having collaborated with top directors including Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve. His portrayal of The Riddler in The Batman was widely praised by critics and audiences alike for its intensity and nuance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm not saying he's giving a terrible performance," Tarantino added of Dano's work in There Will Be Blood. "I'm saying he's giving a non-entity (performance). I don't care for him. I don't care for Owen Wilson, I don't care for Matthew Lillard," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reeves' defence underscores the director's confidence in Dano's abilities as he gears up for The Batman Part II, which will introduce Scarlett Johansson in an undisclosed role. The upcoming sequel is expected to continue the dark, character-driven storytelling that distinguished the first film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

