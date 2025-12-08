A Call for Change: Renaming 'Veer Bal Diwas' to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas'

The acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaaj, appealed to Sikh members of Parliament to press the government for a name change of the martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons.

Currently recognized as 'Veer Bal Diwas', the date marks the martyrdom of the sahibzadas on December 26. The letter is addressed to several Sikh MPs, urging them to represent Sikh sentiments strongly.

Despite recommendations from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the government is yet to make official changes. The jathedar called for united advocacy to rename the day as 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas'.