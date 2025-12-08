Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Embraces Christmas Tradition in Rome

Pope Leo XIV participated in Roman holiday traditions by praying for peace at the Madonna statue near the Spanish Steps. Thousands witnessed his first festive outing, which included a special honor from local shop owners. He presides over Christmastime and the 2025 Holy Year closure at St Peter's Basilica.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:32 IST
Pope Leo XIV embraced Rome's festive spirit on Monday, participating in the traditional prayer for peace at the Madonna statue near the Spanish Steps, marking the start of the Christmas season. The occasion, linked to the December 8 feast day, drew thousands who braved the cold to witness the American Pope's inaugural outing.

The event was highlighted by a popemobile ride through Rome's historic streets, adorned for holiday shopping, as local shop owners on the Via Condotti extended a special honor to Pope Leo. Sporting his formal red mozzetta, Leo laid a bouquet of white roses and offered prayers for peace, reflecting on the many pilgrims visiting the Holy Doors at St Peter's Basilica this year.

As Leo prepares for his first Christmas as Pope, he reinstates the traditional 10 p.m. start for the Christmas Eve Mass. After a short rest, he will celebrate the Christmas Day Mass and deliver his Urbi et Orbi address from the loggia. The season concludes with the Epiphany Mass and the 2025 Holy Year closing ceremony. Leo has announced another Jubilee for 2033 to honor Christianity's key celebratory year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

