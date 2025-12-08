Golden Globes Spotlight on International Excellence

Dark comedy 'One Battle After Another,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has emerged as a frontrunner in this year's Golden Globe nominations, receiving nine nods. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film will compete against 'Marty Supreme' and 'Bugonia' in the best movie musical or comedy category.

In the drama category, Norwegian family drama 'Sentimental Value' follows closely with eight nominations, while 'Sinners,' Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein,' and 'Hamnet' vie for top honors. The nominations, announced on Monday, also recognize performances by DiCaprio and co-stars in 'One Battle,' with nods for Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, and Teyana Taylor.

Reflecting the evolving landscape of awards season, international films such as 'It Was Just an Accident' by Jafar Panahi and 'The Secret Agent' from Brazil are generating significant buzz. With HBO's 'The White Lotus' leading the TV categories, Netflix stands out with 22 nominations, while comedian Nikki Glaser returns to host the January 11 telecast on CBS.