World's Second-Largest Khadi Flag Unveiled: A Symbol of India's Pride

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the world's second-largest khadi national flag at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, calling it a symbol of India's pride and self-respect. This substantial event highlights the importance of the tricolour in reflecting the nation's historical fight for independence and continued pursuit of unity and equality.

The massive flag, considered second only to one displayed in Leh in 2021, was celebrated as a testament to patriotic values. Siddaramaiah emphasized the symbolic meanings behind the saffron, white, and green colours of the flag, which represent national pride, peace, and prosperity, along with the Ashoka Chakra conveying the message of economic progress and equal opportunities.

During his address, Siddaramaiah underscored the ongoing importance of nurturing patriotism and secularism among Indians, highlighting the necessity to remember the sacrifices made for the nation's freedom. He stressed the role of educational institutions in fostering these values, in line with the principles set forth in India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)