Operation Sagar Bandhu: India's Swift Response to Cyclone Ditwah

India has reaffirmed its commitment to assist Sri Lanka in its recovery from the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah, through the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu. The initiative underscores India's dedication to fostering regional cooperation and lending humanitarian support to its neighbors.

In a significant move to restore critical infrastructure, India has deployed four modular Bailey bridge systems and dispatched teams of Indian Army Engineers via four IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft. This step will reconnect the flood and landslide-affected areas, easing access for relief efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Since launching Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has acted swiftly, providing urgent relief and establishing a field hospital in Sri Lanka. By deploying medical units, water purification systems, and vital supplies, India has exemplified its Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, offering essential support to its island neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)