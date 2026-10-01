World Bank Approves $110 Million to Rebuild Sri Lanka’s Cyclone-Hit Roads and Lives

Sri Lanka will receive $110 million from the World Bank to repair and reconstruct 600 kilometers of roads severely damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, restoring connections that communities depend on to earn a living, attend school and reach medical care. The financing comes through the International Development Association's Crisis Response Window and will prioritize routes serving the communities hardest hit by the disaster, where damaged roads have disrupted access to markets and essential services.

Restoring everyday journeys and rural livelihoods

More than 830,000 people are expected to benefit directly from the investment, with its wider reach covering close to two million people across eight target districts. For farming communities, rebuilding these roads will restore vital connections between fields, buyers and supply chains, helping close to 22,000 tea, vegetable and paddy farmers regain access to the markets their incomes depend on. Reconstruction and maintenance activities are expected to create roughly 5,671 new or improved jobs, bringing employment opportunities into the recovery effort.

The funding extends the ongoing Inclusive Connectivity and Development Project by three years, taking total World Bank investment under the operation to $610 million. This expanded support puts road reconstruction within a broader effort to improve transport connections and economic opportunities, with priority given to routes that reconnect people with schools, health facilities and places of trade. The work will address the physical damage left by the cyclone and the disruption that broken transport links have caused to everyday life.

Rebuilding roads to withstand future extreme weather

Reconstructed roads will follow climate-resilient standards, incorporating improved drainage, landslide protection measures and updated engineering to better withstand extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and severe. These features are intended to reduce the vulnerability of rebuilt routes to future damage, making resilience a central part of the reconstruction work. For communities recovering from the cyclone, more dependable roads will be important to keeping essential services and economic activity within reach.

World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka Gevorg Sargsyan described the rebuilding effort as an opportunity to strengthen infrastructure and restore the connections on which livelihoods depend. "This is about more than fixing roads," he said, emphasizing the importance of reconnecting farmers with markets and families with essential services. His comments placed the recovery effort in practical terms: roads rebuilt today need to support communities through the next emergency, as well as help them recover from the destruction already suffered.

A recovery effort shaped by widespread destruction

Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka in November 2025, affecting nearly two million people across all 25 districts and causing an estimated $4.1 billion in damage. The transport sector accounted for approximately $973 million of that total, with damage extending to close to 2,000 kilometers of provincial roads, more than 3,500 kilometers of rural roads and nearly 700 bridges. Estimated transport recovery needs reached $1.31 billion, showing the scale of the rebuilding required beyond the 600 kilometers covered by this new financing.

The investment aligns with the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for Sri Lanka for 2026–2030, which identifies resilient infrastructure and connectivity as foundations for recovery and private sector-led growth. Restoring damaged routes will help businesses, farmers and households regain access to the services and commercial connections they need, with stronger engineering intended to protect those connections against future shocks. The project brings immediate reconstruction needs together with the longer-term task of making Sri Lanka's transport network more dependable.