Anand Mahindra Highlights Value of Human Touch in AI Era

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, emphasized the rising importance of human skills amid a 'digital tsunami' driven by AI. Speaking at the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document launch, he highlighted the need for real-world talent and the role of the Young India Skill University in preparing a future-ready workforce.

Updated: 09-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:05 IST
  Country:
  India

In an era where digital advancements are reshaping landscapes, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, emphasized the enduring importance of human skills. Speaking on Tuesday, Mahindra addressed the transformative effects of AI, labeling the current surge in digitalization as a 'digital tsunami.'

During the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document launch, Mahindra pointed out a significant challenge faced by developed economies today: a deficit of skilled, real-world talent rather than capital or technology. He contended that the value of human skills becomes more pronounced as AI takes over routine tasks.

Notably, Mahindra stressed the critical role of the Young India Skill University in preparing an AI-ready workforce. He underscored this institution not only as an asset for Telangana but as a beacon for India's future. He advocated for a balance between technological advancements and nurturing the human touch, deemed indispensable in the evolving digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

