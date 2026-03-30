DGCA, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Sign MoU to Build Skilled Workforce for India’s Aviation Sector

In a major push to strengthen India’s rapidly expanding aviation ecosystem, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform aviation training, boost indigenous Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and build a future-ready workforce.

The agreement, signed at Rail Bhawan in the presence of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and K. Ram Mohan Naidu, marks a significant step toward aligning regulation, academia, and industry to meet the growing demands of India’s aviation sector.

Powering India’s Fastest-Growing Aviation Sector

India’s aviation industry is currently among the fastest growing globally, expanding at 10–12% annually, with this momentum expected to continue for at least the next 15 years. Rapid growth in airports, passenger traffic, and aircraft fleet size has created an urgent need for a highly skilled workforce.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the sector is evolving beyond passenger transport to include MRO services, training ecosystems, and indigenous manufacturing, making skill development a critical priority.

Revamping Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME)

At the core of the MoU is a comprehensive overhaul of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) education, aimed at making aviation careers more aspirational and globally competitive.

Key initiatives include:

Introduction of a three-year B.Sc. (AME) undergraduate degree

Standardisation of AME education across institutions

Alignment with global aviation safety and technical standards

Integration of academic rigor with industry requirements

The programme will be jointly designed by DGCA and GSV to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks such as CAR-66 and CAR-147, while embedding practical, industry-oriented learning.

Pilot Rollout from 2026–27

The new AME degree programme will be piloted in the academic year 2026–27 at premier institutions including:

GMR School of Aviation

Air India AME Academy

The pilot phase will serve as a benchmark model before a nationwide rollout, ensuring high standards of academic and regulatory excellence.

Building a Global-Standard MRO Ecosystem

India has long depended on foreign MRO facilities, leading to significant outflow of capital. The collaboration aims to reverse this trend by developing a strong domestic MRO ecosystem.

The initiative will:

Create a skilled talent pipeline for MRO services

Reduce dependence on overseas maintenance facilities

Strengthen India’s position as a global MRO hub

Support the expanding national airline fleet

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also proposed setting up a Centre of Excellence at GSV focused on high-precision manufacturing technologies across aviation, railways, and marine sectors, potentially benefiting 1,000 students annually.

Industry Integration and Global Collaborations

GSV has already partnered with leading global and domestic aviation players such as:

Airbus

Safran

GMR School of Aviation

It is also in advanced stages of collaboration with ENAC France and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ensuring that the curriculum remains globally competitive and industry-relevant.

Focus on Emerging Technologies and Sustainability

Beyond training, the MoU includes a strong research component. GSV will act as a research partner to DGCA in emerging areas such as:

Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)

Advanced aviation technologies

Regulatory innovation and compliance systems

The university will also conduct specialised training programmes to upskill DGCA personnel, strengthening institutional capacity.

Integrated Vision: From Skilling to Self-Reliance

The collaboration reflects India’s broader push toward Atmanirbhar Bharat, particularly in high-value sectors like aviation. By creating a seamless bridge between education, regulation, and industry, the initiative aims to deliver:

Job-ready graduates with hands-on technical expertise

Enhanced employment opportunities across aviation value chains

Stronger domestic manufacturing and maintenance capabilities

Improved global competitiveness of India’s aviation sector

GSV, established as a Central University in 2022, is uniquely positioned to drive this integration, covering the entire transportation and logistics ecosystem—from aviation and railways to ports and supply chains.

A Scalable Model for Future Skill Development

The DGCA–GSV partnership sets a new benchmark for sector-specific skill development in India. By embedding simulation-based learning, OEM partnerships, and apprenticeship-driven models into formal education, it creates a scalable framework that can be replicated across other high-growth sectors.

As India’s aviation market continues its rapid ascent, this initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring that infrastructure growth is matched by skilled human capital, securing the country’s position as a global aviation powerhouse.