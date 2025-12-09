Call to Rename Veer Bal Diwas: Embracing Cultural Reverence

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider renaming Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas. This proposal aims to better honor the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons, reflecting the cultural importance of the occasion.

The Sikhs' spiritual leader, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has also expressed a similar desire, stressing the event's significance for the Sikh community. Kang argues that the current name risks diminishing its profound religious meaning, a sentiment shared by Sikh institutions like the Akal Takht and SGPC.

The push for change is a call for cultural sensitivity and historical justice, with Kang pledging to address it in Parliament. Recognizing past resolutions dating back to 1934, he warns against alienating a community whose historical contributions to India's freedom resonate deeply.