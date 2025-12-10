Left Menu

Deepavali Joins UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Deepavali, India's famed festival of lights, was recently added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Celebrated globally, the inscription was announced during UNESCO's session at Delhi's Red Fort, marking a significant achievement for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy over this recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:09 IST
In a momentous celebration, India's iconic Deepavali festival, frequently hailed as the festival of lights, was acclaimed globally as UNESCO inscribed it onto the prestigious Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The news emerged from a pivotal UNESCO meeting at Delhi's historic Red Fort.

The announcement was met with fervent patriotic chants and performances from artists, showcasing India's vibrant culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed this illustrious listing, foreseeing an amplification in Deepavali's global fame. This achievement marks the sixteenth Indian cultural element to receive this honor from UNESCO.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the cultural significance, reaffirming Deepavali as a deeply emotional event for Indians worldwide. He emphasized the responsibility to uphold this living heritage, evoking the Sanskrit mantra for enlightenment and unity. Notably, this was India's inaugural hosting of the Intergovernmental Committee session at a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

