Honoring Thalaivar: Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday Celebration

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to legendary actor Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The superstar, affectionately called Thalaivar by his fans, has become an iconic figure in the film industry.

Rajinikanth's extensive career, which spans over five decades, has been marked by diverse roles and a distinctive style that consistently sets industry benchmarks. His performances have captivated audiences across generations, earning him widespread admiration and respect.

This year is particularly significant as it marks the 50th anniversary of Rajinikanth's illustrious journey in cinema. The Prime Minister wished him good health and a long life as he continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.