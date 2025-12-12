Left Menu

Honoring Thalaivar: Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated superstar Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, praising his extensive and impactful career in cinema. Known as Thalaivar, Rajinikanth's iconic roles and unique style have delighted fans worldwide. This milestone year marks his 50-year contribution to film, earning immense respect and admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:02 IST
Honoring Thalaivar: Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday Celebration
Rajinikanth
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to legendary actor Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The superstar, affectionately called Thalaivar by his fans, has become an iconic figure in the film industry.

Rajinikanth's extensive career, which spans over five decades, has been marked by diverse roles and a distinctive style that consistently sets industry benchmarks. His performances have captivated audiences across generations, earning him widespread admiration and respect.

This year is particularly significant as it marks the 50th anniversary of Rajinikanth's illustrious journey in cinema. The Prime Minister wished him good health and a long life as he continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025