India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan
India calls for 'pragmatic engagement' with the Taliban, urging the UN to focus on nuanced policies rather than punitive measures. New Delhi aims to restore its embassy in Kabul and deepen development cooperation in Afghanistan, focusing on healthcare, infrastructure, and capacity-building initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:40 IST
India has called for a 'pragmatic engagement' with the Taliban, urging the international community to move beyond punitive measures and focus on policies that foster sustainable benefits for the Afghan people.
New Delhi is set to upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to an embassy, a move underscored by recent diplomatic visits and engagements with Afghan officials.
India continues to advocate for peace and stability in Afghanistan, emphasizing coordinated regional and international cooperation while condemning cross-border terrorism and supporting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
