India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India has called for a 'pragmatic engagement' with the Taliban, urging the international community to move beyond punitive measures and focus on policies that foster sustainable benefits for the Afghan people.

New Delhi is set to upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to an embassy, a move underscored by recent diplomatic visits and engagements with Afghan officials.

India continues to advocate for peace and stability in Afghanistan, emphasizing coordinated regional and international cooperation while condemning cross-border terrorism and supporting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)