President Urges Unity for Manipur's Diverse Communities

President Droupadi Murmu called for peace and reconciliation in Manipur, emphasizing the Union government's commitment to the state's progress. She highlighted the tribal diversity, and cultural richness, and stressed the importance of focusing on the development of remote tribal regions for overall national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-12-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 13:47 IST
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has made a strong appeal to the diverse communities of Manipur, urging them to strive for peace, harmony, and reconciliation. Speaking at Senapati district, she emphasized the Union government's dedication to advancing the well-being of Manipur's people.

In her address, Murmu celebrated the rich tribal heritage of the region, particularly noting the commemoration of Nupi Lal Memorial Day as a symbol of female-driven social change. She highlighted the Maram tribe, an officially recognized Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, as a crucial part of India's cultural tapestry.

The President reiterated the national government's focus on developing remote tribal areas through investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. She expressed optimism about recent projects aimed at enhancing community services, underscoring their potential to transform lives by bringing essential services to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

