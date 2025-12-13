King Charles Hails Medical Advances in Cancer Treatment

King Charles revealed on Friday that his doctors anticipate reducing his cancer treatment in the new year, describing it as a 'blessing' and recognizing the strides made in medical science. Diagnosed with a form of cancer last February, the 77-year-old monarch announced the update during a televised broadcast for Britain's national cancer awareness campaign.

'I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,' Charles said. He called this milestone a personal blessing and a testament to recent advancements in cancer care. A spokesperson explained that His Majesty's treatment will transition into a precautionary phase, with ongoing health monitoring.

This public disclosure of his health status is an uncommon move for the royal family, which traditionally guards personal information. The spokesperson added that the cancer experts' advice emphasized focusing public dialogue on all forms of cancer rather than his specific case. After undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, tests detected his cancer, as noted by the palace in February 2024. Despite some time out of the public eye, Charles returned to his royal engagements last April, post-recovery from temporary hospitalisation due to unspecified side effects of his treatment.