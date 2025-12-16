Celebrating Unity: Sikkim's Christian Community's Impact

In a heartfelt tribute, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised the Christian community for its pivotal role in enhancing the state's social landscape during a pre-Christmas event in Jorethang.

He highlighted their significant contributions across education, healthcare, and social service sectors, which have helped fortify unity, harmony, and brotherhood among all communities in Sikkim.

Tamang assured the community of the state government's dedication to protecting the dignity and rights of all communities, ensuring a path of unity and mutual respect.

