Artistic Legacy: Kochi-Muziris Biennale Echoes Global Inspirations

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale acts as a creative catalyst globally, as praised by Tarun Kapoor, PMO advisor, focusing on memory and presence. On his visit, Kapoor engaged with diverse artworks that address social themes, accompanied by Biennale officials, appreciating the depth and aesthetic of the displayed works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:15 IST
The Kochi-Muziris Biennale continues to inspire artists worldwide, according to Tarun Kapoor, an advisor at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), who visited the event and praised the artworks for their thematic resonance and aesthetic excellence.

During his official visit to Fort Kochi's main venue, Aspinwall House, Kapoor, alongside Cochin Port Trust Chairman B Kasiviswanathan and Kochi Biennale Foundation CEO Thomas Varghese, examined diverse exhibits reflecting the Biennale's theme of 'For the Time Being.'

Art mediator Arundhati Karthik guided Kapoor through key exhibits, including politically charged artworks by the Panjeri Artists' Union Collective and pieces by Dhiraj Rabha, Birendar Yadav, and others, focusing on pressing societal issues and cultural narratives.

