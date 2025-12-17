Victory for Reji Mathew: Kerala Court Upholds Copyright in 'Karmayodha' Case
Screenwriter Reji Mathew won a legal battle in Kerala to be recognized as the rightful author of the 2012 film 'Karmayodha'. The court ruled in his favor for copyright infringement and ordered the film's director and producer to compensate him Rs 30 lakh, also issuing injunctions to prevent further exploitation of his work.
A Kerala court has ruled in favor of screenwriter Reji Mathew, affirming him as the legitimate author and copyright holder of the 2012 Malayalam film 'Karmayodha'.
The court ordered the film's director and producer to pay Mathew Rs 30 lakh for copyright infringement and unauthorized use of his story and script.
Additionally, permanent injunctions were issued to prevent future exhibition, remaking, or dubbing without acknowledging Mathew's authorship. The defendants were also directed to cover legal costs.
